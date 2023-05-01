BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $95.00 at KeyCorp

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.15.

BILL stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BILL by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in BILL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in BILL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

