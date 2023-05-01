BioAtla (BCAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

BioAtla Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BCAB opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 40,800 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BioAtla by 17.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth $91,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCAB shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

