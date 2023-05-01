Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.63. 29,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 939,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $930.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 12.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 293.9% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

