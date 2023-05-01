BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Down 22.3% in April

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 723,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIT Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 1,519.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BIT Mining by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Price Performance

BIT Mining stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 45,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,922. BIT Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.87.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that BIT Mining will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet.

