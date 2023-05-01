Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.14 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27,918.04 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $540.54 billion and approximately $18.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00414851 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00117760 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026578 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,361,506 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
