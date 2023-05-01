BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $350.26 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $28,203.83 or 0.99984101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $350.26 million and $431,489.32 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018253 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002334 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,615.68646679 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $426,398.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.