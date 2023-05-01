Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $242.17 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $242.17 million and $1.49 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $13.83 or 0.00049797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00130558 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00033652 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

