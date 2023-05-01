Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $541.22 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $27,952.81 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $541.22 billion and $17.32 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00417270 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00117819 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026562 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,361,793 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
