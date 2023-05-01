Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $541.22 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $27,952.81 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $541.22 billion and $17.32 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00417270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00117819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,361,793 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

