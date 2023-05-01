Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $315.42 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00130129 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00049511 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001093 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

