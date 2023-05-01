Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) & The Competition Head to Head Survey

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -7.96% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 227.36%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -$3.92 million -14.42 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.27 billion $5.13 million -7.13

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group competitors beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.