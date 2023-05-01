Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.3 %

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

BSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 171,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,010. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

