BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Down 8.0% in April

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ BL opened at $55.71 on Monday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,025 shares of company stock worth $5,014,221 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 79.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.