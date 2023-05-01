BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE BKSY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,808. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 113.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.03%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 75,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 89,630 shares of company stock valued at $125,482 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 197,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

