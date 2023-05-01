Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 18,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $52,182.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,399,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $36,209.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,427,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,763.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 18,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $52,182.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,399,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,631 shares of company stock worth $429,482. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDE stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,411. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $192.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

