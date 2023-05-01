Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 97,057 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP stock opened at $99.16 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

