Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $13.16 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %

DHR opened at $236.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.10. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.