Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $13.16 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %
DHR opened at $236.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.10. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.