Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $392.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $373.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.75 and a 200 day moving average of $351.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $404.31.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

