Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 249,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 489,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 64,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.