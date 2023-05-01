Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 42,647 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after purchasing an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $167.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.72. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

