Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 463,614 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 463,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,930,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 1.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after acquiring an additional 154,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 279,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

