Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 66,913 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.65 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.56.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

