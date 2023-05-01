Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $32.64 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 325,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SGOV opened at $100.21 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

