Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $239.52 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

