Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.