Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. 473,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

