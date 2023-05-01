Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.55.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.