Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 581,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

