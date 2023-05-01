Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 552,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,300. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

