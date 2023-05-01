BlueArk (BRK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,153.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00413659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00117396 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00039261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000914 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002632 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

