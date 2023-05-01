BlueArk (BRK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,598.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00410289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00116671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039361 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000923 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002600 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.