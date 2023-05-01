BlueLinx (BXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect BlueLinx to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.85. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 55.64%. The firm had revenue of $847.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. On average, analysts expect BlueLinx to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $634.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

