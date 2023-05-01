Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Blur token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $55.98 million and $86.60 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 453,850,997.3363775 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.68588833 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $105,066,390.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

