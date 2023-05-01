BMO Capital Markets Increases First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNLIF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $27.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.