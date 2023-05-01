BMO Capital Markets Increases First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$39.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNLIF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $27.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

