BMO Capital Markets Raises First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$39.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday.

First National Financial stock traded up C$1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 96,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,371. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.68. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.12 and a 1-year high of C$40.50.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 16,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$617,980.77. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

