BMO Capital Markets Trims Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Target Price to $310.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,052. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.09 and its 200-day moving average is $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.