BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
DHF opened at $2.22 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
Further Reading
