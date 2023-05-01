BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

DHF opened at $2.22 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

