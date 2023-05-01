Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.43) to GBX 690 ($8.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Bodycote Price Performance

BYPLF opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

