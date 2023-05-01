Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $237.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $206.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

