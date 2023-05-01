Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $185.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.89. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $202.56. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 34.16%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.47) to GBX 2,750 ($34.34) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 4,890 ($61.07) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.20) to GBX 4,200 ($52.45) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.