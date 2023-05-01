Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.26 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.