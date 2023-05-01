Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $371.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $392.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.32 and its 200-day moving average is $342.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

