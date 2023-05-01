Boston Family Office LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,229,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,068,000 after buying an additional 471,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,111,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,225,000 after buying an additional 30,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

