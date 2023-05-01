Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.85 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

