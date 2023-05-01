Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 10,262 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

