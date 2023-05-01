Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after purchasing an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

