Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,052,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 91,786 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,571,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 340,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.
Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominion Energy (D)
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.