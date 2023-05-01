Boston Family Office LLC Sells 187 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 392,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,076,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $165.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $167.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

