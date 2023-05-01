Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $97.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

