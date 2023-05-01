Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $58.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.89.

NYSE BSX opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

