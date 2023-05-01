Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$1.96 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BSX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,505,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

